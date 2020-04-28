CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 523 528 517¼ 526¾ +5¾
Jul 526¾ 531¾ 520¼ 526 +1¼
Sep 529½ 534¼ 524 529¼ +1¼
Dec 538 541¾ 531¾ 537¾ +2
Mar 544 547¾ 538½ 544¾ +2¾
May 545 547¾ 539½ 545¾ +3¼
Jul 532¾ 536¾ 530 536¾ +4
Sep 538½ +4
Dec 542¼ 547¾ 542¼ 547¾ +3¾
Mar 548 551 548 551 +3¾
May 545¾ +3¾
Jul 527½ +3¾
Est. sales 93,262. Mon.'s sales 110,292
Mon.'s open int 345,646, up 110
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 305 308½ 301¼ 302¾ —2¾
Jul 313¼ 316½ 310½ 312 —1¼
Sep 318½ 322 317½ 319¼
Dec 329 332¾ 328¼ 330
Mar 342¼ 345¾ 341½ 343¾ +1
May 350 353 348¾ 351 +1
Jul 355 358¼ 354 356½ +1¼
Sep 351 354¼ 351 354¼ +2¾
Dec 358 362 357¾ 360½ +2¼
Mar 371¼ 372 370¼ 370¾ +2¼
May 375½ +2
Jul 379 379 378¾ 378¾ +2
Sep 370
Dec 370¾ 370¾ 369¼ 370¼
Jul 383¾
Dec 376¼ 376¼ 376 376 —1
Est. sales 420,783. Mon.'s sales 383,805
Mon.'s open int 1,454,196
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 302 309¼ 297¼ 305¾
Jul 281½ 283¾ 281¼ 282¾
Sep 265 265½ 264¼ 264¼
Dec 251½ 252½ 251¼ 252¼ ½
Mar 254¾ ¾
May 254¾ ¾
Jul 254¾ —1
Sep 262 —1
Dec 262 —1
Mar 262 —1
Jul 262 —1
Sep 262 —1
Est. sales 646. Mon.'s sales 565
Mon.'s open int 3,168
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 829½ 835½ 822½ 826 —3
Jul 837 842½ 829½ 832 —4½
Aug 838½ 843½ 832¼ 834½ —3½
Sep 838¾ 842½ 833¼ 835½ —2¼
Nov 841 845¾ 837 839 —1¼
Jan 841¾ 846¾ 838¾ 841¼
Mar 829 836¼ 826½ 832 +3¼
May 825 834¾ 824½ 830½ +5
Jul 833¼ 842½ 831¼ 838¾ +5¾
Aug 840¾ 841 839¾ 839¾ +5¾
Sep 836¾ 836¾ 835¾ 835¾ +6
Nov 828¾ 837¾ 826¾ 834¾ +7
Jan 839 +7
Mar 838 840 838 839¼ +7
May 843¾ +7
Jul 849¾ +7
Aug 848¾ +6½
Sep 848¾ +6
Nov 857 857 850¼ 850¼ +8¾
Jul 870¼ +8¾
Nov 866¾ +8¾
Est. sales 230,724. Mon.'s sales 221,822
Mon.'s open int 825,987
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 24.98 25.32 24.84 25.30 +.31
Jul 25.47 25.80 25.31 25.77 +.30
Aug 25.66 26.00 25.52 25.97 —.03
Sep 25.93 26.15 25.69 26.13 +.29
Oct 26.01 26.30 25.88 26.29 +.29
Dec 26.39 26.65 26.20 26.63 +.27
Jan 26.56 26.83 26.42 26.82 +.26
Mar 26.70 26.96 26.59 26.96 +.24
May 26.87 27.13 26.79 27.12 +.24
Jul 27.13 27.52 27.01 27.37 +.22
Aug 27.25 27.64 27.25 27.47 +.19
Sep 27.45 27.77 27.35 27.58 +.19
Oct 27.28 27.77 27.28 27.60 +.16
Dec 27.57 27.86 27.46 27.77 +.15
Jan 27.98 +.15
Mar 28.24 +.15
May 28.37 +.14
Jul 28.65 +.13
Aug 28.72 +.07
Sep 28.54 +.04
Oct 28.54 +.04
Dec 28.55 +.04
Jul 28.55 +.04
Oct 28.55 +.04
Dec 28.55 +.04
Est. sales 150,949. Mon.'s sales 172,884
Mon.'s open int 461,610, up 1,732
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 285.30 286.20 281.00 281.80 —3.50
Jul 291.40 292.60 287.50 288.40 —3.10
Aug 292.00 293.10 288.70 289.40 —2.50
Sep 292.70 293.70 289.90 290.40 —2.00
Oct 292.70 293.90 290.60 291.10 —1.50
Dec 294.40 296.30 293.10 293.70 —.90
Jan 294.10 295.80 293.20 293.70 —.20
Mar 289.00 291.90 289.00 290.00 +1.00
May 287.50 290.80 287.10 289.10 +1.90
Jul 290.00 294.30 289.50 291.50 +1.90
Aug 290.40 294.30 290.40 292.40 +2.10
Sep 290.60 294.60 290.60 292.70 +2.20
Oct 289.80 294.40 289.70 292.40 +2.70
Dec 290.70 295.90 290.70 293.60 +2.80
Jan 293.70 +2.80
Mar 293.70 +2.80
May 293.70 +2.80
Jul 293.70 +2.80
Aug 293.70 +2.80
Sep 293.70 +2.80
Oct 293.70 +2.80
Dec 293.70 +2.80
Jul 293.70 +2.80
Oct 293.70 +2.80
Dec 293.70 +2.80
Est. sales 117,651. Mon.'s sales 116,602
Mon.'s open int 405,656