CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 555¾ 556¾ 546 548¾ —6¼
Jul 555¾ 557¼ 546¼ 549¾ —5¾
Sep 559 561¼ 551 554¾ —4¾
Dec 565¼ 568 559 562½ —4
Mar 569¼ 572¼ 565¼ 569¼ —2
May 571½ 571½ 565¼ 570½ —1
Jul 557 559¾ 554½ 559 ¾
Sep 554 560¼ 554 560¼ ¾
Dec 568 569¼ 565½ 569¼ ¾
Mar 571½ 572¾ 570¼ 572¾ —1¼
May 567½ —1¼
Jul 543¾ —3¼
Est. sales 139,041. Mon.'s sales 129,981
Mon.'s open int 374,313, up 7,367
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 331¼ 332 325¾ 326 —5½
Jul 336¼ 337½ 332 332¼ —4
Sep 340¾ 341¾ 336¾ 337 —3¾
Dec 349¾ 351 346¼ 346½ —3¼
Mar 361½ 362¾ 358½ 359 —2½
May 368 369½ 365½ 366¼ —2
Jul 372¾ 374¼ 370 371 —2
Sep 369¾ 370¾ 367 368 —1¾
Dec 374 375 371½ 372½ —1¾
Mar 386¼ 387 384¼ 384¾ —2
May 391¼ 391½ 390½ 390¾ —1¾
Jul 395½ 395½ 393 393½ —2½
Sep 385¼
Dec 386 386 385¾ 386 ¼
Jul 399 399½ 399 399½ —1
Dec 391¼ ¾
Est. sales 411,302. Mon.'s sales 336,031
Mon.'s open int 1,441,515, up 16,239
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 274¼ 280¼ 272 277¼ +2½
Jul 267¾ 273½ 267¾ 268½
Sep 260½ 260½ 259½ 259½ +1½
Dec 253½ 255 253 253
Mar 257
May 257
Jul 257¼
Sep 264½
Dec 264½
Mar 264½
Jul 264½
Sep 264½
Est. sales 447. Mon.'s sales 351
Mon.'s open int 3,483
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 854¾ 856½ 845¾ 847 —7¼
Jul 862½ 864½ 854¼ 855½ —6¾
Aug 866 867 857½ 858½ —6¾
Sep 866¾ 868 858¼ 860¼ —5¾
Nov 870¾ 872¼ 862¾ 865½ —5
Jan 874½ 875 865¾ 868½ —5
Mar 863 863 855 857¼ —4½
May 863 863 855½ 858 —4½
Jul 871 871 864 866¾ —4¾
Aug 871¾ 871¾ 866¼ 867½ —4¾
Sep 862½ 862½ 862 862 —4½
Nov 862¾ 863¾ 858 860 —4¼
Jan 867¼ —4¼
Mar 868 —4¼
May 871¾ —5
Jul 878¼ —4¾
Aug 877¼ —4½
Sep 878¼ —4½
Nov 874½ —4½
Jul 894½ —4½
Nov 891¾ —2¾
Est. sales 214,643. Mon.'s sales 222,806
Mon.'s open int 829,805, up 6,104
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 26.95 27.11 26.62 26.74 —.16
Jul 27.32 27.47 27.01 27.16 —.11
Aug 27.60 27.64 27.21 27.36 —.07
Sep 27.68 27.78 27.38 27.55 —.05
Oct 27.84 27.85 27.56 27.71 —.06
Dec 28.22 28.30 27.88 28.04 —.06
Jan 28.38 28.45 28.07 28.25 —.05
Mar 28.58 28.58 28.22 28.40 —.01
May 28.68 28.76 28.43 28.60
Jul 28.96 28.96 28.71 28.87
Aug 29.04 29.04 28.86 28.98
Sep 29.08 29.09 29.08 29.08 —.01
Oct 29.17 29.18 29.17 29.18 —.01
Dec 29.49 29.52 29.33 29.43 —.01
Jan 29.62 —.01
Mar 29.90 —.01
May 30.04 —.01
Jul 30.18 +.01
Aug 30.12 +.01
Sep 29.97 +.01
Oct 29.97 +.01
Dec 29.98 +.01
Jul 29.98 +.01
Oct 29.98 +.01
Dec 29.98 +.01
Est. sales 215,933. Mon.'s sales 113,465
Mon.'s open int 461,483
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 288.60 288.80 285.10 287.50 —1.10
Jul 294.70 294.80 291.50 293.10 —1.40
Aug 295.90 295.90 292.60 293.70 —1.70
Sep 297.20 297.30 293.70 294.40 —2.20
Oct 297.80 298.20 294.70 295.30 —2.50
Dec 301.50 301.60 297.70 298.70 —2.70
Jan 301.50 301.50 297.50 298.60 —3.00
Mar 297.70 297.90 294.10 295.10 —3.00
May 297.50 297.90 294.10 294.90 —3.00
Jul 300.70 300.70 297.40 298.20 —2.70
Aug 301.80 301.80 299.00 299.10 —2.30
Sep 300.80 301.30 299.10 299.10 —2.20
Oct 300.90 300.90 297.70 298.60 —2.00
Dec 301.90 301.90 298.90 299.80 —1.70
Jan 300.00 300.00 299.80 299.80 —1.60
Mar 299.80 —1.60
May 299.80 —1.60
Jul 299.80 —1.60
Aug 299.80 —1.60
Sep 299.80 —1.60
Oct 299.80 —1.60
Dec 299.80 —1.60
Jul 299.80 —1.60
Oct 299.80 —1.60
Dec 299.80 —1.60
Est. sales 130,037. Mon.'s sales 116,332
Mon.'s open int 409,662, up 5,784