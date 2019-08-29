CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 472¼ 473¾ 468½ 469¾ —2½
Dec 475 477½ 471¾ 472¾ —2½
Mar 480¾ 482½ 477½ 478¼ —2½
May 484¼ 485 480 481 —2½
Jul 487¼ 487¾ 482¾ 483½ —2¾
Sep 494¾ 495¼ 490¼ 491½ —2¼
Dec 506¾ 507 502 502¾ —3¼
Mar 516½ 516¾ 511¾ 512½ —3
May 516¾ —2½
Jul 516¼ 516¼ 516 516¼ —1¾
Sep 516¼ —1¾
Dec 530¼ —1¾
Mar 531¾ —2¼
May 531¾ —1¾
Jul 531¾ —1¾
Est. sales 55,489. Wed.'s sales 86,335
Wed.'s open int 353,846
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 363 369 357½ 359¾ —3
Dec 371½ 377 370 371¼
Mar 382¼ 387½ 381¾ 383¼ +1½
May 389¾ 394½ 389¾ 390¾ +1½
Jul 396½ 400½ 396 397¼ +1¼
Sep 397¾ 401½ 397¾ 399¼ +1½
Dec 402¼ 405½ 402 403¾ +1½
Mar 414¼ 415½ 413¼ 414 +1½
May 419½ 419¾ 419½ 419¾ +1¼
Jul 424½ 425¾ 423¾ 423¾ +1¼
Sep 413½ +1
Dec 414 415½ 413½ 414¾ +1¼
Jul 430
Dec 413¾
Est. sales 464,274. Wed.'s sales 579,060
Wed.'s open int 1,586,341
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 267½ 283¾ 267½ 280¼ +26¼
Dec 265 271 264¼ 270¼ +5½
Mar 269½ 275¼ 269¼ 274½ +5½
May 273¾ +5
Jul 275½ +5½
Sep 278¾ +5½
Dec 278¾ +5½
Mar 278¾ +5½
May 278¾ +5½
Jul 278¾ +5½
Sep 278¾ +5½
Est. sales 346. Wed.'s sales 373
Wed.'s open int 4,530, up 17
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 852¾ 860½ 852½ 856¼ +3½
Nov 865½ 873 865¼ 868½ +2¾
Jan 878¾ 885¾ 878½ 881½ +2½
Mar 891½ 897½ 891½ 894 +2
May 902¾ 907¾ 902¾ 904¾ +2
Jul 913 918 913 914¾ +1¾
Aug 922¼ 922¼ 919¼ 919¼ +1¾
Sep 921¼ 925 921¼ 922½ +1¼
Nov 929¾ 934½ 929¾ 931¼ +1¼
Jan 940½ +1
Mar 945½ +1
May 953½
Jul 965 965 962¼ 962½ +1
Aug 961¼ +1
Sep 951¼ +1
Nov 942¾ +1½
Jul 946½ +1½
Nov 931 +3¼
Est. sales 207,247. Wed.'s sales 213,467
Wed.'s open int 648,180, up 3,934
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 28.13 28.54 27.91 28.37 +.26
Oct 28.26 28.49 28.03 28.37 +.13
Dec 28.46 28.62 28.25 28.58 +.13
Jan 28.68 28.87 28.47 28.79 +.12
Mar 28.96 29.14 28.75 29.06 +.11
May 29.28 29.47 29.07 29.38 +.12
Jul 29.60 29.71 29.40 29.70 +.12
Aug 29.79 29.85 29.55 29.85 +.12
Sep 29.90 29.97 29.77 29.97 +.13
Oct 30.05 30.06 29.87 30.06 +.13
Dec 30.21 30.27 29.96 30.27 +.13
Jan 30.41 30.50 30.41 30.50 +.12
Mar 30.82 +.13
May 31.09 31.13 31.09 31.13 +.13
Jul 31.40 31.44 31.40 31.44 +.14
Aug 31.54 +.14
Sep 31.63 +.14
Oct 31.64 +.14
Dec 31.79 +.14
Jul 31.79 +.14
Oct 31.79 +.14
Dec 31.79 +.14
Est. sales 144,159. Wed.'s sales 154,807
Wed.'s open int 480,694, up 3,304
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 293.70 295.60 291.60 292.00 —2.00
Oct 295.90 298.00 294.00 294.30 —1.80
Dec 299.20 301.60 297.60 298.00 —1.70
Jan 300.60 302.80 299.00 299.50 —1.50
Mar 303.20 305.50 301.70 302.20 —1.40
May 306.30 308.60 304.80 305.30 —1.50
Jul 310.70 312.30 308.80 309.20 —1.30
Aug 313.20 313.70 311.00 311.00 —1.30
Sep 314.10 314.10 312.50 312.50 —1.30
Oct 315.10 315.10 313.30 313.30 —1.30
Dec 317.10 317.90 315.60 315.60 —1.40
Jan 316.20 —1.20
Mar 316.80 —1.10
May 317.90 —1.00
Jul 319.30 —1.10
Aug 319.30 —1.10
Sep 319.30 —1.10
Oct 319.30 —1.10
Dec 318.30 —1.10
Jul 318.30 —1.10
Oct 318.30 —1.10
Dec 318.30 —1.10
Est. sales 121,762. Wed.'s sales 129,825
Wed.'s open int 442,520