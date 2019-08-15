https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Close-14307640.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|475¾
|477¼
|468½
|469
|—4¾
|Dec
|480¾
|482
|473¼
|474½
|—3¾
|Mar
|487½
|487½
|480
|481
|—3
|May
|493
|493¾
|486
|486¾
|—2½
|Jul
|496½
|496½
|490½
|491
|—3
|Sep
|505½
|505½
|499
|499¼
|—2½
|Dec
|513¾
|513¾
|511¾
|511¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|523
|523
|521¼
|521¼
|—2
|May
|523
|—1
|Jul
|516¼
|+¾
|Sep
|516¼
|+¾
|Dec
|530
|+1
|Mar
|531½
|+½
|May
|531½
|+1
|Jul
|531½
|+1
|Est. sales 117,205.
|Wed.'s sales 135,189
|Wed.'s open int 380,269,
|up 2,154
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|360¼
|363¾
|358¼
|360¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|371½
|374¾
|369
|371
|+¾
|Mar
|384¾
|387¼
|382
|383½
|+¼
|May
|392¾
|395½
|390
|391¼
|+¼
|Jul
|398½
|401½
|396¼
|397¾
|+¼
|Sep
|398¾
|402¾
|398¼
|399¼
|+½
|Dec
|403½
|407
|402
|403½
|+¾
|Mar
|413
|416¼
|412½
|413
|+¾
|May
|419
|420
|418½
|418½
|+¾
|Jul
|422½
|423
|421
|422
|+¾
|Sep
|414
|414
|412
|412
|—
|½
|Dec
|413½
|415½
|411¼
|413¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|428½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|413
|413½
|413
|413½
|+¼
|Est. sales 337,933.
|Wed.'s sales 628,974
|Wed.'s open int 1,758,137
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|276
|278¼
|272½
|274¾
|—2
|Dec
|272
|272¾
|264½
|267
|—4¾
|Mar
|273
|273
|271¼
|271¼
|—4½
|May
|271
|—4¼
|Jul
|272¾
|—4
|Sep
|275¼
|—4
|Dec
|275¼
|—4
|Mar
|275¼
|—4
|May
|275¼
|—4
|Jul
|275¼
|—4
|Sep
|275¼
|—4
|Est. sales 336.
|Wed.'s sales 1,173
|Wed.'s open int 4,781,
|up 422
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|866¾
|872
|857¾
|858
|—7½
|Nov
|879¼
|885
|870¼
|870¾
|—7¼
|Jan
|892¼
|898
|884
|884¼
|—7¼
|Mar
|904¾
|910¼
|896½
|897
|—6¾
|May
|915¼
|920¾
|907¾
|908¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|926
|930¾
|918
|919
|—6¾
|Aug
|922¾
|—6¾
|Sep
|928½
|928½
|923½
|923½
|—6¾
|Nov
|936¼
|939¾
|929
|929
|—6¼
|Jan
|942½
|942¾
|937½
|937½
|—5¾
|Mar
|942¼
|—6½
|May
|948½
|—6½
|Jul
|956½
|—6¼
|Aug
|956
|—6¼
|Sep
|946
|—6
|Nov
|944½
|944½
|935½
|935½
|—9½
|Jul
|939¼
|—9½
|Nov
|922
|—9½
|Est. sales 115,028.
|Wed.'s sales 143,237
|Wed.'s open int 628,130,
|up 8,427
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|29.11
|29.40
|28.97
|29.07
|—.10
|Oct
|29.25
|29.53
|29.10
|29.19
|—.10
|Dec
|29.50
|29.78
|29.35
|29.45
|—.10
|Jan
|29.79
|30.00
|29.58
|29.67
|—.12
|Mar
|30.07
|30.26
|29.85
|29.93
|—.13
|May
|30.36
|30.56
|30.17
|30.23
|—.11
|Jul
|30.62
|30.81
|30.49
|30.51
|—.12
|Aug
|30.59
|—.12
|Sep
|30.65
|—.12
|Oct
|30.68
|—.13
|Dec
|30.97
|31.15
|30.76
|30.83
|—.14
|Jan
|31.21
|31.36
|31.07
|31.07
|—.13
|Mar
|31.48
|31.68
|31.39
|31.39
|—.13
|May
|31.82
|31.98
|31.69
|31.69
|—.15
|Jul
|32.11
|32.31
|32.00
|32.00
|—.16
|Aug
|32.10
|—.17
|Sep
|32.18
|—.19
|Oct
|32.09
|—.18
|Dec
|32.23
|—.21
|Jul
|32.23
|—.21
|Oct
|32.23
|—.21
|Dec
|32.23
|—.21
|Est. sales 82,991.
|Wed.'s sales 89,040
|Wed.'s open int 464,386
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|295.20
|296.30
|291.50
|291.80
|—2.80
|Oct
|297.40
|298.00
|293.20
|293.60
|—2.80
|Dec
|300.90
|301.80
|296.60
|296.90
|—3.00
|Jan
|302.60
|303.20
|298.30
|298.60
|—2.90
|Mar
|305.80
|306.30
|301.50
|301.80
|—3.00
|May
|309.70
|310.40
|305.50
|305.80
|—2.90
|Jul
|313.50
|313.90
|309.50
|309.90
|—2.90
|Aug
|314.60
|315.30
|311.70
|311.70
|—2.80
|Sep
|316.00
|316.00
|313.30
|313.40
|—2.60
|Oct
|316.70
|317.00
|314.50
|314.50
|—2.20
|Dec
|318.90
|319.90
|316.60
|316.80
|—2.10
|Jan
|317.30
|—2.10
|Mar
|317.90
|—2.10
|May
|318.80
|—2.00
|Jul
|320.20
|—2.00
|Aug
|320.20
|—2.00
|Sep
|320.20
|—2.00
|Oct
|320.20
|—2.00
|Dec
|318.60
|—2.00
|Jul
|318.60
|—2.00
|Oct
|318.60
|—2.00
|Dec
|318.60
|—2.00
|Est. sales 78,811.
|Wed.'s sales 93,573
|Wed.'s open int 441,822
View Comments