CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 488¾ 515 482 514½ +24
Sep 497 522¾ 490¾ 522¼ +23½
Dec 510 535¾ 503¾ 535½ +23½
Mar 524 548½ 516¼ 548½ +23½
May 528¾ 554¼ 521¾ 553¾ +23¼
Jul 525½ 550¾ 522 550½ +20¼
Sep 536 556½ 536 556½ +19¼
Dec 542½ 568¼ 540¾ 568 +18¾
Mar 548½ 575¼ 548½ 575¼ +17¼
May 563 578½ 563 578½ +17
Jul 552 569¼ 552 569¼ +16½
Est. sales 183,633. Wed.'s sales 203,058
Wed.'s open int 439,825
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 416½ 436¾ 413¼ 436¼ +17¼
Sep 425¾ 445½ 422¾ 445¼ +17¼
Dec 434 452¼ 430½ 452¼ +16½
Mar 442½ 459½ 439¾ 459¼ +14¾
May 445¾ 460½ 442¾ 460½ +13½
Jul 447½ 461 445 460¾ +11¾
Sep 420 425¾ 419 425¾ +5¼
Dec 418¼ 421 417½ 420¾ +1¾
Mar 426½ 428¼ 426½ 428¼ +1½
May 433½ +1
Jul 435 437½ 433¾ 437½ +1½
Sep 417½ 417½ 416¼ 416¼ —1¾
Dec 417¾ 418¾ 416¾ 417¾ —1
Jul 433
Dec 421 421¾ 420½ 420½
Est. sales 675,799. Wed.'s sales 1,005,014
Wed.'s open int 1,810,882
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 314½ 320¾ 313¼ 318 +3
Sep 290 297 290 297 +6
Dec 281 288¾ 278¾ 287¼ +2¾
Mar 288½ +2
May 286 +2
Jul 283½ +2
Sep 283½ +2
Dec 283½ +2
Mar 283½ +2
May 283½ +2
Jul 283½ +2
Sep 283½ +2
Est. sales 952. Wed.'s sales 867
Wed.'s open int 7,749, up 58
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 871½ 889½ 863½ 889 +17
Aug 877¼ 895¾ 870½ 895½ +17
Sep 884¾ 902¾ 877½ 902¼ +16¾
Nov 897 916 890 915½ +17
Jan 908½ 926½ 901½ 926½ +16¾
Mar 914¼ 931¾ 908 931¾ +16¼
May 921 937¼ 916 937¼ +14½
Jul 930½ 946¼ 927 945¼ +12½
Aug 948 948¼ 946¼ 947½ +12¼
Sep 938¾ 945¼ 938¾ 944¼ +11¼
Nov 934 947¼ 930¾ 944½ +9¼
Jan 939 952½ 939 952½ +9
Mar 958½ +9¼
May 965½ +8¾
Jul 974¾ +8½
Aug 974¾ +8¼
Sep 965
Nov 954¾ 954¾ 946¼ 954 ¾
Jul 957¾ ¾
Nov 947¾ ¾
Est. sales 238,490. Wed.'s sales 377,378
Wed.'s open int 787,772, up 9,151
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 27.89 27.92 27.42 27.78 +.05
Aug 27.95 28.02 27.54 27.90 +.06
Sep 28.02 28.11 27.65 28.01 +.06
Oct 28.09 28.25 27.79 28.15 +.07
Dec 28.50 28.54 28.08 28.46 +.08
Jan 28.75 28.75 28.28 28.66 +.07
Mar 29.00 29.00 28.60 28.89 +.06
May 29.20 29.27 28.90 29.19 +.03
Jul 29.55 29.57 29.21 29.52 +.01
Aug 29.71 29.71 29.58 29.65
Sep 29.82 29.83 29.73 29.78 —.02
Oct 29.85 29.86 29.84 29.86 —.02
Dec 30.15 30.16 29.90 30.07 —.02
Jan 30.31 —.02
Mar 30.64 —.04
May 30.91 —.06
Jul 31.17 —.12
Aug 31.29 —.13
Sep 31.39 —.13
Oct 31.39 —.13
Dec 31.44 —.13
Jul 31.44 —.13
Oct 31.44 —.13
Dec 31.44 —.13
Est. sales 124,931. Wed.'s sales 182,142
Wed.'s open int 545,877
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 321.00 328.10 316.10 327.40 +8.40
Aug 320.80 329.30 317.40 328.70 +8.60
Sep 322.60 330.90 319.10 330.20 +8.50
Oct 323.80 332.50 321.00 331.80 +8.70
Dec 328.10 335.60 323.60 334.90 +8.70
Jan 328.90 336.50 325.00 335.90 +8.50
Mar 328.20 335.70 324.50 335.00 +7.90
May 328.90 335.70 324.50 335.00 +7.10
Jul 330.40 336.80 326.30 336.20 +6.50
Aug 330.10 336.70 326.60 336.00 +6.20
Sep 330.00 336.90 326.30 335.70 +6.10
Oct 325.50 335.30 325.50 334.40 +5.70
Dec 328.60 335.70 326.00 335.10 +5.90
Jan 334.60 +6.40
Mar 335.90 +6.40
May 335.90 +6.40
Jul 338.80 +6.40
Aug 338.80 +6.40
Sep 338.80 +6.40
Oct 338.80 +6.40
Dec 337.20 +6.40
Jul 337.20 +6.40
Oct 337.20 +6.40
Dec 337.20 +6.40
Est. sales 152,659. Wed.'s sales 227,093
Wed.'s open int 498,139