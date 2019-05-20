https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Close-13861755.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|469¾
|484
|468
|478¼
|+13¼
|Sep
|476
|490½
|474½
|485¼
|+14
|Dec
|488¼
|503
|487¼
|497¾
|+13½
|Mar
|500½
|515
|499¾
|510¼
|+13½
|May
|507¾
|521
|507¼
|516½
|+12¾
|Jul
|507¾
|519¾
|507½
|515
|+11½
|Sep
|523¼
|525
|522½
|522½
|+10½
|Dec
|529½
|540
|529½
|535¾
|+11
|Mar
|539¼
|546¾
|539¼
|546¾
|+10½
|May
|543¼
|551½
|543¼
|551½
|+9¼
|Jul
|534
|540
|534
|539¾
|+9¼
|Est. sales 134,368.
|Fri.'s sales 125,754
|Fri.'s open int 471,315
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|386
|391½
|385¾
|389
|+5¾
|Sep
|393
|398¼
|392¾
|396¾
|+6¼
|Dec
|400
|405½
|400
|404½
|+6¼
|Mar
|410
|415
|409¾
|414¼
|+6½
|May
|415¼
|420
|414¾
|418¾
|+5½
|Jul
|420
|425
|419½
|423
|+4¾
|Sep
|406
|410
|406
|408¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|407¼
|411
|407¼
|410¼
|+2½
|Mar
|417¾
|418½
|417¾
|418½
|+2¼
|May
|424¼
|+2½
|Jul
|426¾
|429
|426¾
|428½
|+2
|Sep
|413½
|414½
|413½
|414
|+ ¾
|Dec
|414
|417¾
|414
|415¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|431¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|421
|421
|419½
|419½
|+1½
|Est. sales 727,086.
|Fri.'s sales 668,951
|Fri.'s open int 1,675,726,
|up 23,488
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|293
|298
|292
|296½
|+2½
|Sep
|280¼
|281¾
|279½
|281½
|+1¼
|Dec
|267½
|272¼
|267¼
|272¼
|+ ½
|Mar
|271¾
|+ ½
|May
|268¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|266
|+1¾
|Sep
|266
|+1¾
|Dec
|266
|+1¾
|Mar
|266
|+1¾
|May
|266
|+1¾
|Jul
|266
|+1¾
|Sep
|266
|+1¾
|Est. sales 459.
|Fri.'s sales 373
|Fri.'s open int 6,224,
|up 19
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|828¼
|838¾
|824¾
|831¾
|+10
|Aug
|835
|845¼
|832¼
|838½
|+10¼
|Sep
|841
|851½
|838¼
|845
|+10¼
|Nov
|853½
|864
|850¼
|857¾
|+10½
|Jan
|864¾
|875
|862½
|869¾
|+10¼
|Mar
|872¾
|883¼
|872
|878¼
|+10¼
|May
|882½
|892¾
|882
|888½
|+10¼
|Jul
|895¼
|903½
|894¼
|899½
|+9½
|Aug
|906
|906
|902½
|902½
|+9
|Sep
|905
|905
|900½
|900½
|+8¼
|Nov
|903¾
|908½
|899¼
|904¾
|+8¼
|Jan
|913¼
|+8
|Mar
|920¼
|+7¾
|May
|928½
|+7¾
|Jul
|941½
|941½
|938¼
|938¼
|+8½
|Aug
|940
|+8½
|Sep
|938¼
|+8½
|Nov
|936¾
|937
|934¼
|934¼
|+8
|Jul
|937
|+8
|Nov
|929½
|+8
|Est. sales 172,050.
|Fri.'s sales 195,034
|Fri.'s open int 758,671,
|up 869
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|27.26
|27.67
|27.26
|27.50
|+.28
|Aug
|27.37
|27.79
|27.37
|27.63
|+.28
|Sep
|27.65
|27.90
|27.53
|27.77
|+.29
|Oct
|27.71
|28.03
|27.68
|27.90
|+.28
|Dec
|27.95
|28.37
|27.95
|28.23
|+.30
|Jan
|28.22
|28.59
|28.22
|28.45
|+.32
|Mar
|28.58
|28.86
|28.49
|28.71
|+.29
|May
|28.91
|29.14
|28.87
|29.01
|+.25
|Jul
|29.30
|29.49
|29.27
|29.37
|+.24
|Aug
|29.66
|29.66
|29.53
|29.53
|+.24
|Sep
|29.81
|29.81
|29.68
|29.68
|+.24
|Oct
|29.93
|29.93
|29.79
|29.79
|+.21
|Dec
|30.05
|30.16
|30.03
|30.03
|+.22
|Jan
|30.26
|+.21
|Mar
|30.62
|+.21
|May
|30.90
|+.21
|Jul
|31.16
|+.21
|Aug
|31.33
|+.21
|Sep
|31.35
|+.21
|Oct
|31.35
|+.21
|Dec
|31.40
|+.21
|Jul
|31.40
|+.21
|Oct
|31.40
|+.21
|Dec
|31.40
|+.21
|Est. sales 67,758.
|Fri.'s sales 130,154
|Fri.'s open int 551,903,
|up 945
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|296.00 299.00 295.10 297.30
|+3.00
|Aug
|297.30 300.60 297.20 299.00
|+3.00
|Sep
|299.50 302.40 299.00 300.90
|+3.00
|Oct
|300.90 303.70 300.90 302.50
|+3.10
|Dec
|304.00 306.90 303.00 305.60
|+3.40
|Jan
|305.20 308.40 305.00 307.30
|+3.60
|Mar
|306.40 309.30 306.30 308.30
|+3.60
|May
|307.50 310.40 307.00 309.90
|+3.60
|Jul
|310.50 313.00 310.10 312.40
|+3.60
|Aug
|311.60 313.20 311.60 312.60
|+3.40
|Sep
|311.70 313.40 311.70 312.80
|+3.40
|Oct
|311.90 313.00 311.90 312.20
|+3.10
|Dec
|312.40 313.40 311.90 312.90
|+3.10
|Jan
|312.80
|+3.10
|Mar
|314.10
|+3.10
|May
|314.10
|+3.10
|Jul
|317.00
|+3.10
|Aug
|317.00
|+3.10
|Sep
|317.00
|+3.10
|Oct
|317.00
|+3.10
|Dec
|315.40
|+3.10
|Jul
|315.40
|+3.10
|Oct
|315.40
|+3.10
|Dec
|315.40
|+3.10
|Est. sales 62,372.
|Fri.'s sales 91,919
|Fri.'s open int 500,656,
|up 813
