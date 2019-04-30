https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Close-13807645.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|424
|426
|416¼
|418½
|—8¼
|Jul
|434¼
|435½
|426
|428¾
|—6½
|Sep
|442½
|444¼
|435¼
|437¾
|—6
|Dec
|460
|461¾
|452¾
|455
|—5¾
|Mar
|477
|477½
|470¼
|472¼
|—5½
|May
|487
|488½
|480¼
|482¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|491¼
|492
|485
|487¾
|—4
|Sep
|499
|499
|493¾
|495¾
|—3½
|Dec
|513
|513
|506¾
|510¼
|—3¼
|Mar
|519
|523
|519
|523
|—2
|May
|529
|—2
|Jul
|527¾
|—2½
|Est. sales 115,710.
|Mon.'s sales 133,862
|Mon.'s open int 472,127,
|up 123
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|352¼
|354
|349¼
|353¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|361¼
|363¼
|358½
|362½
|+¾
|Sep
|370
|371¼
|366¾
|370½
|+½
|Dec
|380¾
|382¼
|377¾
|381
|—
|¼
|Mar
|395
|396¾
|392¾
|396
|+¼
|May
|403½
|405½
|401½
|404½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|411¼
|412¾
|408¾
|412
|—
|½
|Sep
|406¾
|407¼
|404¼
|407¼
|Dec
|410½
|412
|408½
|411¼
|Mar
|418¾
|419½
|417
|419½
|May
|425
|425
|421½
|425
|Jul
|428¾
|429
|425¾
|428½
|—
|½
|Sep
|414¾
|Dec
|415
|417
|415
|417
|+¾
|Jul
|432¼
|+¾
|Dec
|420
|420
|420
|420
|—1
|Est. sales 298,751.
|Mon.'s sales 737,187
|Mon.'s open int 1,629,095
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|306¼
|312
|305
|305
|—12¼
|Jul
|295½
|296½
|287½
|288¼
|—9¼
|Sep
|273¼
|278½
|273¼
|273¾
|—5
|Dec
|263
|263¼
|260¼
|260¾
|—2½
|Mar
|254
|254¼
|254
|254¼
|—1½
|May
|248¼
|—1½
|Jul
|245½
|—1½
|Sep
|245½
|—1½
|Dec
|245½
|—1½
|Mar
|245½
|—1½
|Jul
|245½
|—1½
|Sep
|245½
|—1½
|Est. sales 693.
|Mon.'s sales 1,556
|Mon.'s open int 6,331,
|up 168
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|848
|851
|838½
|841¼
|—6¼
|Jul
|861¼
|864½
|851¼
|854
|—6¾
|Aug
|867
|870½
|857½
|860
|—6¾
|Sep
|872½
|875¼
|862½
|865¼
|—6¼
|Nov
|881¼
|884½
|872¼
|874¾
|—6
|Jan
|891½
|895
|883
|885¼
|—6
|Mar
|899¾
|902¾
|891½
|893¾
|—5½
|May
|909
|911
|900¼
|902½
|—5¼
|Jul
|917½
|920¼
|910½
|912½
|—4¾
|Aug
|919½
|919½
|913¾
|915
|—4½
|Sep
|919½
|919½
|913¼
|913¾
|—4½
|Nov
|923¼
|924½
|915½
|917
|—4¾
|Jan
|924
|—4¾
|Mar
|929
|—5
|May
|935½
|—6
|Jul
|945¼
|—4½
|Aug
|947
|—4½
|Sep
|945¼
|—4½
|Nov
|935¼
|—4
|Jul
|935¼
|—4
|Nov
|925¼
|—4
|Est. sales 190,494.
|Mon.'s sales 295,389
|Mon.'s open int 719,652
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|27.87
|28.02
|27.56
|27.58
|—.30
|Jul
|28.19
|28.32
|27.83
|27.88
|—.31
|Aug
|28.32
|28.46
|27.97
|28.02
|—.31
|Sep
|28.48
|28.61
|28.12
|28.17
|—.31
|Oct
|28.60
|28.73
|28.25
|28.30
|—.32
|Dec
|28.92
|29.05
|28.55
|28.61
|—.31
|Jan
|29.16
|29.30
|28.81
|28.85
|—.34
|Mar
|29.46
|29.59
|29.11
|29.16
|—.35
|May
|29.82
|29.92
|29.45
|29.51
|—.34
|Jul
|30.23
|30.23
|29.85
|29.85
|—.36
|Aug
|30.24
|30.24
|30.02
|30.02
|—.35
|Sep
|30.37
|30.37
|30.16
|30.16
|—.36
|Oct
|30.25
|—.35
|Dec
|30.92
|30.92
|30.48
|30.48
|—.34
|Jan
|30.72
|—.33
|Mar
|31.05
|—.32
|May
|31.27
|—.32
|Jul
|31.29
|—.32
|Aug
|31.29
|—.32
|Sep
|31.29
|—.32
|Oct
|31.29
|—.32
|Dec
|31.34
|—.32
|Jul
|31.34
|—.32
|Oct
|31.34
|—.32
|Dec
|31.34
|—.32
|Est. sales 120,967.
|Mon.'s sales 160,732
|Mon.'s open int 488,484
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|297.40
|297.80
|295.20
|296.00
|—1.20
|Jul
|301.40
|301.90
|299.30
|300.10
|—.80
|Aug
|302.60
|303.20
|300.60
|301.50
|—.50
|Sep
|304.40
|304.90
|302.30
|303.20
|—.40
|Oct
|305.00
|305.90
|303.30
|304.20
|—.30
|Dec
|307.40
|308.40
|305.80
|306.70
|—.20
|Jan
|308.20
|309.20
|306.50
|307.50
|—.30
|Mar
|308.80
|309.60
|306.70
|307.90
|May
|309.40
|310.30
|307.70
|308.70
|+.40
|Jul
|310.40
|311.50
|308.80
|309.80
|+.40
|Aug
|309.40
|310.20
|307.80
|308.50
|+.60
|Sep
|308.70
|309.40
|307.30
|307.80
|+.40
|Oct
|308.80
|308.80
|306.70
|306.70
|+.30
|Dec
|308.00
|308.90
|306.10
|306.80
|+.30
|Jan
|307.80
|+.30
|Mar
|309.70
|+.30
|May
|309.70
|+.30
|Jul
|312.60
|+.30
|Aug
|312.60
|+.30
|Sep
|312.60
|+.30
|Oct
|312.60
|+.30
|Dec
|311.00
|+.30
|Jul
|311.00
|+.30
|Oct
|311.00
|+.30
|Dec
|311.00
|+.30
|Est. sales 140,279.
|Mon.'s sales 145,707
|Mon.'s open int 454,564
