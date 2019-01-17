CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 511 518 511 517¾ +5¼
May 516¾ 523 516½ 523 +5
Jul 521 528¼ 521 528¼ +5¼
Sep 529 537 529 536¾ +5¼
Dec 542¾ 549¾ 542¾ 549¾ +4¾
Mar 556¼ 559½ 553¾ 559 +4¼
May 560 565 558 563¾ +3¾
Jul 561½ +4
Sep 567¾ +4¼
Dec 579½ +3½
Mar 587¾ +3¾
May 591¼ +3¾
Jul 580¼ +3¾
Est. sales 70,737. Wed.'s sales 75,219
Wed.'s open int 447,750, up 1,258
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 372¾ 380½ 372½ 380 +6
May 381¼ 388½ 381¼ 388 +5¾
Jul 389 395¾ 389 395½ +5½
Sep 393 398¾ 392¾ 398½ +4¾
Dec 397¾ 403½ 397¾ 403¼ +4
Mar 407 412½ 407 412½ +3½
May 412¼ 417½ 412¼ 417½ +3½
Jul 417¾ 422 417½ 422 +3½
Sep 414 +3
Dec 411¾ 413¼ 410 413¼ +2
Mar 421¼ +2
May 421¾ +2
Jul 429¾ +2
Sep 423¾ +2
Dec 416 418¼ 416 418¼ +1½
Jul 427¾ +1½
Dec 418¼ +1½
Est. sales 263,976. Wed.'s sales 285,000
Wed.'s open int 1,641,123
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 294½ 296¾ 293 295¾
May 290¼ 293½ 287½ 292½ +2¾
Jul 288 291 288 290¾ +1
Sep 282¼
Dec 278 278 277 277
Mar 277
May 277
Jul 275½
Sep 275½
Dec 275½
Jul 275½
Sep 275½
Est. sales 293. Wed.'s sales 296
Wed.'s open int 6,000, up 70
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 895½ 907¾ 891¼ 907¾ +13¼
May 909 921 904¾ 921 +13
Jul 922 934 918 934 +13¼
Aug 928¼ 939 923¼ 939 +13
Sep 932½ 941¼ 927 941 +11½
Nov 939¾ 948¼ 935 948¼ +10¾
Jan 952¼ 959½ 947¼ 959½ +10¼
Mar 959¼ 965¼ 954½ 965¼ +8¼
May 962¼ 971¾ 962¼ 971¾ +7¾
Jul 975¼ 979¼ 970¼ 979¼ +7¼
Aug 978½ +7
Sep 973¼ +6½
Nov 970 972¾ 965 972¾ +6¾
Jan 974¾ +6¾
Mar 974¾ +6¾
May 975¼ +6¾
Jul 991 +6¾
Aug 991 +6¾
Sep 991 +6¾
Nov 985 985 979 979¾ +6½
Jul 979¾ +6½
Nov 979¾ +6½
Est. sales 132,806. Wed.'s sales 143,408
Wed.'s open int 685,456, up 669
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 28.32 28.77 28.13 28.77 +.54
May 28.57 29.04 28.41 29.04 +.53
Jul 28.90 29.33 28.69 29.33 +.54
Aug 29.02 29.48 28.84 29.46 +.52
Sep 29.15 29.60 28.97 29.60 +.54
Oct 29.27 29.69 29.08 29.69 +.52
Dec 29.49 29.89 29.28 29.89 +.52
Jan 29.74 30.14 29.57 30.14 +.51
Mar 30.02 30.43 29.86 30.43 +.51
May 30.44 30.73 30.29 30.73 +.51
Jul 31.01 +.50
Aug 31.14 +.49
Sep 31.27 +.49
Oct 31.34 +.50
Dec 31.43 +.50
Jan 31.57 +.50
Mar 31.57 +.50
May 31.57 +.50
Jul 31.59 +.50
Aug 31.59 +.50
Sep 31.59 +.50
Oct 31.59 +.50
Dec 31.64 +.50
Jul 31.64 +.50
Oct 31.64 +.50
Dec 31.64 +.50
Est. sales 56,115. Wed.'s sales 60,592
Wed.'s open int 496,462, up 4,500
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 309.70 312.30 309.10 312.20 +2.10
May 313.80 316.10 312.80 315.80 +2.10
Jul 317.50 319.80 316.60 319.60 +2.00
Aug 319.30 321.20 318.20 321.10 +1.90
Sep 320.70 322.60 319.70 322.40 +1.80
Oct 321.00 322.90 320.20 322.90 +1.70
Dec 323.00 324.90 321.80 324.60 +1.70
Jan 323.40 327.00 323.20 325.70 +1.60
Mar 325.10 328.20 324.00 326.60 +1.50
May 327.60 +1.60
Jul 328.90 +1.60
Aug 326.50 +1.60
Sep 324.50 +1.60
Oct 322.80 +1.60
Dec 323.10 +1.60
Jan 323.10 +1.60
Mar 323.10 +1.60
May 323.10 +1.60
Jul 326.00 +1.60
Aug 326.00 +1.60
Sep 326.00 +1.60
Oct 326.00 +1.60
Dec 333.00 +1.60
Jul 333.00 +1.60
Oct 333.00 +1.60
Dec 333.00 +1.60
Est. sales 73,585. Wed.'s sales 80,546
Wed.'s open int 449,642, up 2,137