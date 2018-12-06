CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 510 510 499½ 505¼ —9¼
Mar 518 518½ 510 515½ —2½
May 523¼ 523¾ 516¼ 521 —2¼
Jul 527½ 528¾ 521¾ 525½ —2¼
Sep 536 537 530¾ 534 —2
Dec 548¾ 549½ 543¾ 546¾ —2
Mar 554½ 557 554½ 557 —1½
May 563 —1½
Jul 562 562 561 561 —2¼
Sep 568 —2¼
Dec 579½ —2¼
Mar 588¼ —2
May 590¾ —2
Jul 579¾ —2
Est. sales 65,636. Wed.'s sales 69,254
Wed.'s open int 440,859
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 374 374½ 369¼ 372 —2¼
Mar 384¼ 384¾ 380 382¾ —1½
May 391¼ 392 387¼ 390 —1¼
Jul 397¾ 398½ 393¾ 396¼ —1¼
Sep 398 399 394¾ 396¾ —1½
Dec 402¼ 403¼ 399¼ 401¼ —1
Mar 411 411¾ 408½ 410½ ½
May 415¼ 417 413½ 415½ ¾
Jul 420½ 421½ 418¾ 419¾ —1
Sep 414 414 412¼ 413¼ ¾
Dec 414¼ 415¾ 413¾ 415
Jul 429¾
Dec 418 418 416 416 —1¾
Est. sales 277,953. Wed.'s sales 240,794
Wed.'s open int 1,564,467
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 284 +3
Mar 284½ 293½ 282 291 +3¼
May 287 293¼ 283¾ 292½ +3¼
Jul 286 +3¼
Sep 275 +5
Dec 260 265½ 260 265½ +5½
Mar 265½ +5½
May 265½ +5½
Jul 264 +5½
Sep 264 +5½
Jul 264 +5½
Sep 264 +5½
Est. sales 335. Wed.'s sales 259
Wed.'s open int 5,857, up 2
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 911½ 912¼ 897 909½ —4
Mar 923½ 924¼ 909¾ 922 —3½
May 935½ 937 922¾ 934½ —3¾
Jul 946¾ 948½ 934¾ 946¼ —4
Aug 951¾ 952 940¾ 950¼ —4
Sep 951½ 951½ 940 950½ —3¼
Nov 955 955½ 943¼ 954½ —2¼
Jan 963 964½ 953¾ 963¼ —2
Mar 970 970¾ 960½ 970¾ —1
May 970¼ 978 970¼ 978 —1
Jul 982 987 975½ 987 ¾
Aug 988¼ ¾
Sep 977 —3¾
Nov 970¼ 973¼ 961¾ 971½ —1¾
Jan 973½ —1¾
Mar 973½ —1¾
May 973½ —1¾
Jul 993¾ —1¾
Aug 993¾ —1¾
Sep 993¾ —1¾
Nov 982¼ ½
Jul 982¼ ½
Nov 982¼ ½
Est. sales 229,325. Wed.'s sales 155,696
Wed.'s open int 739,664
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 28.49 28.52 28.27 28.47 —.10
Jan 28.83 28.83 28.47 28.71 —.13
Mar 29.04 29.04 28.70 28.95 —.10
May 29.24 29.28 28.94 29.20 —.09
Jul 29.50 29.52 29.20 29.46 —.09
Aug 29.50 29.63 29.37 29.59 —.09
Sep 29.68 29.71 29.47 29.69 —.10
Oct 29.60 29.73 29.50 29.70 —.13
Dec 29.96 29.96 29.64 29.84 —.13
Jan 29.92 30.09 29.90 30.09 —.16
Mar 30.38 30.39 30.21 30.39 —.15
May 30.53 30.70 30.53 30.70 —.13
Jul 30.99 —.13
Aug 31.12 —.09
Sep 31.23 —.08
Oct 31.28 —.09
Dec 31.46 31.48 31.46 31.48 —.12
Jul 31.48 —.12
Oct 31.48 —.12
Dec 31.53 —.12
Est. sales 100,149. Wed.'s sales 89,019
Wed.'s open int 526,922
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 311.30 311.30 307.40 310.00 —1.90
Jan 313.70 314.70 309.20 312.20 —1.70
Mar 317.00 318.00 312.60 315.50 —1.60
May 320.00 320.80 315.70 318.70 —1.30
Jul 323.20 324.00 318.90 322.20 —1.00
Aug 324.50 325.20 321.40 323.90 —.80
Sep 325.80 326.50 322.40 325.30 —.60
Oct 326.20 326.20 322.80 325.70 —.60
Dec 327.70 328.00 323.70 327.30 —.50
Jan 326.00 328.60 326.00 328.50 —.50
Mar 330.40 330.40 326.40 329.60 —.40
May 330.70 —.20
Jul 331.70 —.50
Aug 331.20 —.50
Sep 330.10 —.50
Oct 328.30 —.50
Dec 328.80 —.50
Jul 331.70 —.50
Oct 331.70 —.50
Dec 338.70 —.50
Est. sales 84,076. Wed.'s sales 60,794
Wed.'s open int 468,053, up 600