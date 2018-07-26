CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 544¾ 553¾ 532 536½ —6¼
Dec 563¾ 572¾ 552 556½ —5¼
Mar 578 587 566½ 572 —4¾
May 585 592 573¾ 577¾ —5¾
Jul 584¼ 590 574 576½ —7¾
Sep 590 595 579¾ 582¾ —7½
Dec 600¼ 605 589½ 593¾ —7
Mar 606 611 599¾ 600½ —6¼
May 603 —6¾
Jul 610 615 596½ 602 —7¾
Sep 604 —7¾
Dec 610 —7¾
Mar 611 —6¾
May 611 —6¾
Jul 611 —6¾
Est. sales 231,907. Wed.'s sales 261,485
Wed.'s open int 468,304, up 11,646
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 361 365¾ 360¼ 361½ +2¼
Dec 375¼ 379¾ 374¼ 375¾ +2½
Mar 386 390¼ 385¼ 386¼ +2
May 392 396 391 392 +1¾
Jul 397¾ 401¼ 396 397¼ +1¼
Sep 398¾ 402 396½ 397¾
Dec 403 405 399¾ 401¼ +1
Mar 412¼ 414¾ 410¾ 411½
May 418¼ 419¾ 415½ 417¼
Jul 421¼ 424¼ 419½ 421½
Sep 413½
Dec 414¾ 416 413¾ 414¼
Jul 428¼
Dec 419 420 419 419¼
Est. sales 388,791. Wed.'s sales 285,753
Wed.'s open int 1,882,122
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 233 234¾ 232½ 232½
Dec 239½ 242 239 239
Mar 244 244 243½ 243½
May 245¼
Jul 249 —1¼
Sep 253¼ +1¾
Dec 253¼ +1¾
Mar 253¼ +1¾
May 253¼ +1¾
Jul 251¾ +1¾
Sep 251¾ +1¾
Est. sales 371. Wed.'s sales 359
Wed.'s open int 5,047, up 51
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 870 881 858¼ 861¼
Sep 875 886¼ 863¼ 866¼
Nov 885 896 873¼ 876
Jan 895½ 906¼ 883¾ 886¼
Mar 904½ 915 893¼ 895½ ¼
May 912½ 924 902¼ 904½ ¼
Jul 922½ 931½ 910 912½ ¼
Aug 926¾ 926¾ 914 914 ½
Sep 920 928¼ 908½ 908½ —1½
Nov 914¾ 925¼ 903¼ 906 —2½
Jan 932¼ 932¼ 912 915 —2½
Mar 931½ 931½ 919½ 919½ —3
May 932½ 932½ 927¾ 927¾ —3¼
Jul 953¼ 953¼ 934½ 934½ —4
Aug 936½ —3¾
Sep 921¼ —3¾
Nov 931 931 909 909 —4¼
Jul 936¼ —4¼
Nov 915¼ —4¼
Est. sales 254,291. Wed.'s sales 138,428
Wed.'s open int 853,698
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 28.43 28.69 28.11 28.15 —.26
Sep 28.53 28.80 28.22 28.27 —.24
Oct 28.61 28.88 28.32 28.37 —.24
Dec 28.82 29.08 28.54 28.58 —.24
Jan 29.20 29.33 28.79 28.84 —.23
Mar 29.35 29.61 29.10 29.14 —.22
May 29.64 29.93 29.43 29.46 —.21
Jul 30.18 30.25 29.74 29.77 —.22
Aug 30.25 30.25 29.90 29.92 —.20
Sep 30.26 30.32 30.05 30.05 —.20
Oct 30.34 30.41 30.14 30.14 —.20
Dec 30.72 30.83 30.35 30.36 —.19
Jan 30.86 30.86 30.65 30.65 —.20
Mar 31.19 31.19 30.97 30.97 —.22
May 31.27 —.20
Jul 31.49 —.19
Aug 31.56 —.20
Sep 31.67 —.19
Oct 31.50 —.21
Dec 31.55 —.21
Jul 31.55 —.21
Oct 31.55 —.21
Dec 31.55 —.21
Est. sales 135,487. Wed.'s sales 97,066
Wed.'s open int 526,814
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 332.90 337.90 331.20 332.60 +2.60
Sep 331.80 337.50 330.70 332.10 +2.70
Oct 332.10 336.80 330.30 331.70 +2.90
Dec 331.50 336.60 330.10 331.70 +3.20
Jan 330.40 334.40 328.20 329.50 +3.00
Mar 325.10 329.00 323.30 325.10 +3.20
May 322.30 327.50 322.10 323.60 +2.90
Jul 324.10 328.90 323.50 325.20 +2.80
Aug 327.00 328.40 323.60 325.20 +2.70
Sep 327.10 328.00 323.60 324.90 +2.60
Oct 324.30 325.90 321.50 322.90 +2.60
Dec 322.40 326.80 322.10 323.40 +2.60
Jan 324.00 +2.60
Mar 323.90 +2.60
May 326.00 +2.60
Jul 328.70 +3.00
Aug 325.30 +3.00
Sep 325.30 +3.00
Oct 325.30 +3.00
Dec 325.30 +3.00
Jul 328.20 +3.00
Oct 328.20 +3.00
Dec 335.20 +3.00
Est. sales 143,346. Wed.'s sales 86,216
Wed.'s open int 521,351