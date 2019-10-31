Clorox: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Clorox Co. (CLX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $203 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of $1.59.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Clorox expects full-year earnings to be $6.05 to $6.25 per share.

Clorox shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 22%. The stock has decreased slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLX