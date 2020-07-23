https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Clearfield-Fiscal-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15429753.php
Clearfield: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) _ Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.
The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $26 million in the period.
Clearfield shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.99, an increase of 1% in the last 12 months.
