Clean Energy Fuels: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets posted revenue of $96.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $3.8 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $346.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.27. A year ago, they were trading at $1.46.

