Clean Energy Fuels: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets posted revenue of $86 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.08. A year ago, they were trading at $3.18.

_____

