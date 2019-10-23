Citizens Financial Services: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) _ Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.2 million.

The bank, based in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.48 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $18.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Citizens Financial Services shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZFS