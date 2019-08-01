Circor: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Circor International Inc. (CIR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $18.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, came to 45 cents per share.

The maker of valves and other engineered products posted revenue of $269.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Circor expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Circor shares have climbed 78% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIR