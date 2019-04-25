Circor: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Circor International Inc. (CIR) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its first quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The maker of valves and other engineered products posted revenue of $270.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Circor expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 48 cents.

Circor shares have risen 62 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.48, a drop of 21 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIR