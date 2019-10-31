Cigna: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Cigna Corp. (CI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.35 billion.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.54 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.37 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $38.56 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $35.83 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.1 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.80 to $17 per share.

Cigna shares have dropped 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 22%. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CI