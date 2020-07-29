Chubb: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) _ Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $331 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Zurich-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 66 cents per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $8.9 billion in the period.

Chubb shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $131.96, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

