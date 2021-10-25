China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press Oct. 24, 2021 Updated: Oct. 25, 2021 8:59 p.m.
1 of14 Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride scooters passing by masked residents line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus gather at a vaccination site as they wait to receive booster shots against COVID-19, in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 Chinese paramilitary police wearing goggles and face masks march in formation at the Yanqing National Sliding Center during an IBSF sanctioned race, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. The spread of the delta variant by travellers and tour groups is of particular concern ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Overseas spectators already are banned, and participants will have to stay in a bubble separating them from people outside. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 Residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site displaying a poster baring the words: "Epidemic protection" in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 5 of14
6 of14 This photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows an aerial view of residents lining up to receive a swab for the coronavirus test during a mass testing in Lanzhou, capital city of northwest China's Gansu Province, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. China's Gansu has closed all tourist sites following the reporting of new COVID-19 cases in the northwestern province. Gansu lies along the ancient Silk Road and is famed for the Dunhuang grottoes filled with Buddhist images and other ancient religious sites. (Fan Peishen/Xinhua via AP) Fan Peishen/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 Chinese paramilitary police wearing goggles and face masks march in formation at the Yanqing National Sliding Center during an IBSF sanctioned race, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. The spread of the delta variant by travelers and tour groups is of particular concern ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Overseas spectators already are banned, and participants will have to stay in a bubble separating them from people outside. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus chat each other as they walk by masked residents line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of14 A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks by a poster baring the words: "Epidemic protection" as masked residents line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 10 of14
11 of14 Residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site displaying a poster baring the words: "Epidemic protection" in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
12 of14 This photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows an aerial view of residents lining up to receive a swab for the coronavirus test during a mass testing in Xingqing District of Yinchuan in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. China's Gansu has closed all tourist sites following the reporting of new COVID-19 cases in the northwestern province. Gansu lies along the ancient Silk Road and is famed for the Dunhuang grottoes filled with Buddhist images and other ancient religious sites. (Wang Peng/Xinhua via AP) Wang Peng/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents line up to receive a swab for the coronavirus test during a mass testing in Xixia District of Yinchuan in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. China's Gansu has closed all tourist sites following the reporting of new COVID-19 cases in the northwestern province. Gansu lies along the ancient Silk Road and is famed for the Dunhuang grottoes filled with Buddhist images and other ancient religious sites. (Feng Kaihua/Xinhua via AP) Feng Kaihua/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Children as young as 3 will start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in China, where 76% of the population has been fully vaccinated and authorities are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks.
China becomes one of the very few countries in the world to start vaccinating children that young against the virus. Cuba, for one, has begun a vaccine drive for children as young as 2. The U.S. and many European countries allow COVID-19 shots down to age 12, though the U.S. is moving quickly toward opening vaccinations to 5- to 11-year-olds.