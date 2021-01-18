China economy grows in 2020 as rebound from virus gains JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 6:51 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — China eked out 2.3% economic growth in 2020, likely becoming the only major economy to expand as shops and factories reopened relatively early from a shutdown to fight the coronavirus while the United States, Japan and Europe struggled with rising infections.
Growth in the three months ending in December rose to 6.5% over a year earlier as consumers returned to shopping malls, restaurants and cinemas, official data showed Monday. That was up from the previous quarter’s 4.9% and stronger than many forecasters expected.