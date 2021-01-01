Chewy sends pet paintings to keep customers from straying JOSEPH PISANI, AP Retail Writer Jan. 1, 2021 Updated: Jan. 1, 2021 3:51 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Danielle Schwartz didn’t ask for an oil painting of her cat. But she loves the portrait of Stinky that hangs in her upstate New York home, a surprise gift from an unlikely place: an online pet store.
It's one of the more than 1,000 free paintings that Chewy sends to select customers each week — even during the pandemic — tapping into people’s obsession with their fur children and, it hopes, winning customers for life.