ChampionX: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $633.5 million in the period.

ChampionX shares have fallen 79% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.15, a fall of 73% in the last 12 months.

