Cerner: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Cerner Corp. (CERN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $166.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The health care information technology company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in July, Cerner expects its per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.45 billion.

Cerner expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.64 to $2.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.85 billion.

Cerner shares have risen 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $64.58, a rise of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

