Ceragon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The provider of wireless backhaul services posted revenue of $70.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.21. A year ago, they were trading at $2.98.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRNT