Cellular Biomedicine: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents.

Cellular Biomedicine shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.53, an increase of 29% in the last 12 months.

