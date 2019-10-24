Castlight: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The online health care software company posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period.

Castlight expects full-year revenue in the range of $140 million to $145 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.60. A year ago, they were trading at $2.25.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSLT