Cass: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.
The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $36.4 million in the period.
Cass shares have increased 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14 percent in the last 12 months.
