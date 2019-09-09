Casey's: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) _ Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $85.8 million.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $2.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.

Casey's shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $167.30, a climb of 45% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASY