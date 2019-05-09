Care.com: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Care.com Inc. (CRCM) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The operator of an online service to help people find and manage family care posted revenue of $53.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Care.com expects its per-share earnings to be 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $52 million to $52.3 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Care.com expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 56 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $217 million to $221 million.

Care.com shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRCM