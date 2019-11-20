Cancer Genetics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) _ Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rutherford, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The diagnostics company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.08. A year ago, they were trading at $13.56.

