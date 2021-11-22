Canada suspends province's potato exports to US

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island (AP) — Canada announced Monday it has suspended all shipments of fresh potatoes from Prince Edward Island to the United States after the recent discovery of potato wart on several farms in the province.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced the order Monday in a news release. Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said the U.S. had made clear that it would ban imports of all fresh potatoes from the Atlantic Coast province if Canada did not act first to suspend trade.