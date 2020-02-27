Camping World: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) _ Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $964.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Camping World shares have dropped 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.71, a decrease of 4% in the last 12 months.

