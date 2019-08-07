Camping World: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) _ Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

Camping World shares have declined roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.37, a decrease of 53% in the last 12 months.

