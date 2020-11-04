CaesarStone: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) _ CaesarStone Sdot-Yam Ltd. (CSTE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $12.8 million.

The Mp Menashe, Israel-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 41 cents per share.

The maker of quartz surface slabs posted revenue of $123.9 million in the period.

CaesarStone shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 43% in the last 12 months.

