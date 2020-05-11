Cabot: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $710 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $773.9 million.

Cabot shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $31.79, a decrease of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBT