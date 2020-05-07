CVR: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) _ CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $87 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

CVR shares have declined 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 55% in the last 12 months.

