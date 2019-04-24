CVB Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) _ CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $51.6 million.

The bank, based in Ontario, California, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $131.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $125.8 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.2 million.

CVB Financial shares have risen roughly 6 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.43, a decrease of almost 6 percent in the last 12 months.

