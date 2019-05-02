CTI BioPharma: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $640,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 97 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.90.

