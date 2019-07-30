CNO: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $979.8 million in the period.

CNO shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.76, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

