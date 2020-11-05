CNH: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $942 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $6.49 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.47 billion.

CNH shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 26% in the last 12 months.

