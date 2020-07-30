CNH: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $350 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $5.58 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.33 billion.

CNH shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNHI