CNB: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) _ CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.8 million.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 70 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $49.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

CNB shares have decreased 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.77, a drop of 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCNE