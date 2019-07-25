CMS Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) _ CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $93 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.47 to $2.51 per share.

CMS Energy shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMS