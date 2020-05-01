%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.10% %0.08% %0.11%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.10% %0.10% %0.11%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.10% %0.10% %0.11%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.12% %0.11% %0.14%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.12% %0.11% %0.14%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.16% %0.16% %0.27%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.14% %0.13% %0.11%
%L012% %2-year% %0.20% %0.17% %0.20%
%L055% %3-year% %0.32% %0.23% %0.25%
%L013% %5-year% %0.39% %0.34% %0.36%
%L014% %10-year% %0.64% %0.62% %0.59%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.28% %1.27% %1.18%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %0.89% %0.89% %1.10%
%L019% %6-month% %0.92% %0.92% %0.98%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Apr. 1% %0.98% %0.98% %0.98%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.44% %2.44% %2.44%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.02% %0.02% %0.05%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1673.05% %$1716.75% %$1727.25%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1686.25% %$1702.75% %$1715.90%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1696.00% %$1686.00% %$1715.50%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1686.25% %$1702.75% %$1715.90%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1871.74% %$1890.05% %$1904.65%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1702.00% %$1703.00% %$1726.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1808.15% %$1829.65% %$1855.45%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1694.50% %$1684.20% %$1722.50%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$14.941% %$15.014% %$15.079%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$18.676% %$18.8768 %$18.849%
%L067% %London AM% %$14.845% %$15.335% %$15.305%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$15.110% %$15.250% %$15.280%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$17.940% %$18.130% %$18.340%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$14.863% %$14.898% %$15.254%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.3185% %$2.3540% %$2.3840%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.6624% %$0.6640% %$0.6683%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$765.00% %$ 767.00% %$ 763.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$773.90% %$ 813.00% %$ 773.40%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$1883.60% %$1952.10% %$2013.80%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1610.00% %$1614.50% %$1632.50%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.8752% %0.8754% %$0.8414%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1667.81% %$1684.13% %1696.80%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1667.81% %$1684.13% %1696.80%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1788.96% %$1806.47% %1795.58%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.12% %0.12% %0.13%
%L054% %180 days% %0.20% %0.20% %0.20%