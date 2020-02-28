%F

%L001%%Prime Rate% %4.75% %4.75% %4.75%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %2.25% %2.25% %2.25%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %1.43% %1.54% %1.57%
%L005%%3-month disc% %1.26% %1.42% %1.52%
%L057%%3-month yld% %1.29% %1.45% %1.55%
%L006%%6-month disc% %1.11% %1.28% %1.48%
%L058%%6-month yld% %1.14% %1.31% %1.51%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %1.46% %1.46% %1.48%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %1.07% %1.23% %1.48%
%L012% %2-year% %0.86% %1.11% %1.33%
%L055% %3-year% %0.86% %1.08% %1.30%
%L013% %5-year% %0.91% %1.10% %1.31%
%L014% %10-year% %1.12% %1.30% %1.47%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.67% %1.79% %1.92%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.68% %1.68% %1.69%
%L019% %6-month% %1.67% %1.67% %1.72%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Feb. 4% %1.03% %1.03% %1.03%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.86% %2.86% %2.95%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %1.27% %1.27% %1.26%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1626.35% %$1646.60% %$1633.70%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1609.85% %$1652.00% %$1643.30%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1571.00% %$1642.00% %$1644.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1609.45% %$1652.00% %$1643.30%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1786.93% %$1833.72% %$1824.06%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1655.00% %$1634.00% %$1616.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1750.10% %$1779.13% %$1764.08%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1564.10% %$1640.00% %$1644.60%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$16.788% %$17.844% %$18.524%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$20.985% %$22.305% %$23.155%
%L067% %London AM% %$17.185% %$18.050% %$18.560%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$18.020% %$17.910% %$18.350%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$20.580% %$21.620% %$22.200%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$16.387% %$17.658% %$18.521%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.5460% %$2.5715% %$2.6180%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.7579% %$0.7604% %$0.7652%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$871.00% %$ 912.00% %$ 976.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$864.70% %$ 905.50% %$ 976.10%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2508.80% %$2744.70% %$2627.30%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1870.00% %$1870.00% %$1939.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.9067% %0.9135% %$0.9525%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1675.68% %$1719.55% %1710.49%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1675.68% %$1719.55% %1710.49%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1670.40% %$1714.14% %1705.11%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.46% %0.46% %0.41%
%L054% %180 days% %0.74% %0.74% %0.71%