C-Daily Register
|Last
|Prev.
|Wk.Ago
|%L001%%Prime Rate%
|%4.75%
|%4.75%
|%4.75%
|%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%
|%2.25%
|%2.25%
|%2.25%
|%L003%%Fed Funds Target%
|%1.50-1.75%
|%1.50-1.75%
|%1.50-1.75%
|%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
|%L056%%1-month yld%
|%1.43%
|%1.54%
|%1.57%
|%L005%%3-month disc%
|%1.26%
|%1.42%
|%1.52%
|%L057%%3-month yld%
|%1.29%
|%1.45%
|%1.55%
|%L006%%6-month disc%
|%1.11%
|%1.28%
|%1.48%
|%L058%%6-month yld%
|%1.14%
|%1.31%
|%1.51%
|%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
|%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
|%L009%
|%1-year%
|%1.46%
|%1.46%
|%1.48%
|%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
|%L011% %1-year%
|%1.07%
|%1.23%
|%1.48%
|%L012% %2-year%
|%0.86%
|%1.11%
|%1.33%
|%L055% %3-year%
|%0.86%
|%1.08%
|%1.30%
|%L013% %5-year%
|%0.91%
|%1.10%
|%1.31%
|%L014% %10-year%
|%1.12%
|%1.30%
|%1.47%
|%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
|%L016% %30-year%
|%1.67%
|%1.79%
|%1.92%
|%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
|%L018% %3-month%
|%1.68%
|%1.68%
|%1.69%
|%L019% %6-month%
|%1.67%
|%1.67%
|%1.72%
|%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
|%L021%
|%Eff. Feb. 4%
|%1.03%
|%1.03%
|%1.03%
|%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
|%L023% %60-days%
|%2.86%
|%2.86%
|%2.95%
|%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
|%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
|%L026%
|%7-day avg yld:%
|%1.27%
|%1.27%
|%1.26%
|METALS
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
|%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L065% %London AM fix%
|%$1626.35%
|%$1646.60%
|%$1633.70%
|%L028% %London PM fix%
|%$1609.85%
|%$1652.00%
|%$1643.30%
|%L029% %HSBC Bank USA%
|%$1571.00%
|%$1642.00%
|%$1644.00%
|%L061% %NY Handy & Har%
|%$1609.45%
|%$1652.00%
|%$1643.30%
|%L062% %NY H&H fab%
|%$1786.93%
|%$1833.72%
|%$1824.06%
|%L063% %NY Engelhard%:
|%$1655.00%
|%$1634.00%
|%$1616.00%
|%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab%
|%$1750.10%
|%$1779.13%
|%$1764.08%
|%L030% %NY Merc%
|%$1564.10%
|%$1640.00%
|%$1644.60%
|%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L071% %Handy & Har%
|%$16.788%
|%$17.844%
|%$18.524%
|%L066% %H&H fabricated%
|%$20.985%
|%$22.305%
|%$23.155%
|%L067% %London AM%
|%$17.185%
|%$18.050%
|%$18.560%
|%L069% %Engelhard%
|%$18.020%
|%$17.910%
|%$18.350%
|%L070% %Engelhard fab%
|%$20.580%
|%$21.620%
|%$22.200%
|%L032%%NY Merc spot%
|%$16.387%
|%$17.658%
|%$18.521%
|%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L034% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2.5460%
|%$2.5715%
|%$2.6180%
|%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L036% %LME%
|%$0.7579%
|%$0.7604%
|%$0.7652%
|%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L072% %Handy & Har%
|%$871.00%
|%$
|912.00%
|%$
|976.00%
|%L038% %NY Merc spot%
|%$864.70%
|%$
|905.50%
|%$
|976.10%
|%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L040% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2508.80%
|%$2744.70%
|%$2627.30%
|%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
|%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%
|%$1870.00%
|%$1870.00%
|%$1939.00%
|%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)%
|%$0.9067%
|%0.9135%
|%$0.9525%
|%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
|%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz%
|%$1675.68%
|%$1719.55%
|%1710.49%
|%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
|%L050%
|%%
|%$1675.68%
|%$1719.55%
|%1710.49%
|%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz%
|%$1670.40%
|%$1714.14%
|%1705.11%
|%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
|%L053% %90 days%
|%0.46%
|%0.46%
|%0.41%
|%L054% %180 days%
|%0.74%
|%0.74%
|%0.71%
