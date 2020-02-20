%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %4.75% %4.75% %4.75%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %2.25% %2.25% %2.25%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %1.59% %1.59% %1.56%
%L005%%3-month disc% %1.54% %1.55% %1.54%
%L057%%3-month yld% %1.57% %1.58% %1.58%
%L006%%6-month disc% %1.50% %1.51% %1.52%
%L058%%6-month yld% %1.54% %1.55% %1.55%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %1.48% %1.48% %1.51%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %1.48% %1.49% %1.51%
%L012% %2-year% %1.38% %1.41% %1.45%
%L055% %3-year% %1.35% %1.39% %1.41%
%L013% %5-year% %1.36% %1.40% %1.43%
%L014% %10-year% %1.52% %1.57% %1.61%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.98% %2.02% %2.08%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.69% %1.69% %1.73%
%L019% %6-month% %1.72% %1.72% %1.74%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Feb. 4% %1.03% %1.03% %1.03%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.96% %2.96% %2.97%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %1.26% %1.26% %1.28%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1610.35% %$1609.50% %$1575.00%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1619.00% %$1604.20% %$1575.05%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1619.00% %$1607.00% %$1575.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1619.00% %$1604.20% %$1575.05%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1797.09% %$1780.66% %$1748.31%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1605.00% %$1592.00% %$1566.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1737.20% %$1725.38% %$1693.13%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1616.60% %$1607.50% %$1575.10%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$18.411% %$18.282% %$17.670%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$23.014% %$22.853% %$20.088%
%L067% %London AM% %$18.385% %$18.345% %$17.640%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$18.300% %$18.000% %$17.520%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$22.020% %$21.960% %$21.290%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$18.309% %$18.292% %$17.600%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.5950% %$2.6125% %$2.6195%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.7647% %$0.7625% %$0.7742%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$986.00% %$1005.00% %$ 965.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$979.00% %$1004.50% %$ 974.70%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2595.80% %$2593.10% %$2372.90%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1920.00% %$1901.00% %$1861.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.9645% %0.9652% %$0.9707%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1685.20% %$1669.80% %1639.45%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1685.20% %$1669.80% %1639.45%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1679.90% %$1664.54% %1634.28%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.41% %0.41% %0.46%¤
%L054% %180 days% %0.71% %0.71% %0.75%