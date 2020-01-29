https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/C-Daily-Register-15014622.php
C-Daily Register
%F
|Last
|Prev.
|Wk.Ago
|%L001%%Prime Rate%
|%4.75%
|%4.75%
|%4.75%
|%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%
|%2.25%
|%2.25%
|%2.25%
|%L003%%Fed Funds Target%
|%1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75%
|%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
|%L056%%1-month yld%
|%1.52%
|%1.52%
|%1.51%
|%L005%%3-month disc%
|%1.53%
|%1.55%
|%1.52%
|%L057%%3-month yld%
|%1.56%
|%1.58%
|%1.55%
|%L006%%6-month disc%
|%1.52%
|%1.52%
|%1.51%
|%L058%%6-month yld%
|%1.56%
|%1.56%
|%1.55%
|%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
|%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
|%L009%
|%1-year%
|%1.55%
|%1.55%
|%1.54%
|%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
|%L011% %1-year%
|%1.52%
|%1.53%
|%1.54%
|%L012% %2-year%
|%1.40%
|%1.44%
|%1.51%
|%L055% %3-year%
|%1.39%
|%1.44%
|%1.52%
|%L013% %5-year%
|%1.41%
|%1.46%
|%1.57%
|%L014% %10-year%
|%1.59%
|%1.64%
|%1.77%
|%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
|%L016% %30-year%
|%2.05%
|%2.09%
|%2.22%
|%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
|%L018% %3-month%
|%1.80%
|%1.80%
|%1.84%
|%L019% %6-month%
|%1.81%
|%1.81%
|%1.87%
|%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
|%L021%
|%Eff. Jan. 2%
|%1.10%
|%1.10%
|%1.10%
|%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
|%L023% %60-days%
|%3.14%
|%3.14%
|%3.20%
|%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
|%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
|%L026%
|%7-day avg yld:%
|%1.30%
|%1.30%
|%1.30%
|METALS
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
|%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L065% %London AM fix%
|%$1571.20%
|%$1579.60%
|%$1558.10%
|%L028% %London PM fix%
|%$1573.45%
|%$1574.00%
|%$1556.90%
|%L029% %HSBC Bank USA%
|%$1573.00%
|%$1568.00%
|%$1557.50%
|%L061% %NY Handy & Har%
|%$1573.45%
|%$1574.00%
|%$1556.90%
|%L062% %NY H&H fab%
|%$1746.53%
|%$1747.14%
|%$1728.16%
|%L063% %NY Engelhard%:
|%$1577.00%
|%$1585.00%
|%$1550.00%
|%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab%
|%$1688.83%
|%$1695.28%
|%$1564.85%
|%L030% %NY Merc%
|%$1570.40%
|%$1569.20%
|%$1555.30%
|%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L071% %Handy & Har%
|%$17.470%
|%$17.541%
|%$17.829%
|%L066% %H&H fabricated%
|%$21.838%
|%$21.926%
|%$22.286%
|%L067% %London AM%
|%$17.470%
|%$17.975%
|%$17.770%
|%L069% %Engelhard%
|%$17.790%
|%$18.270%
|%$17.700%
|%L070% %Engelhard fab%
|%$21.3xx%
|%$21.350%
|%$21.520%
|%L032%%NY Merc spot%
|%$17.450%
|%$17.402%
|%$17.771%
|%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L034% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2.5535%
|%$2.5795%
|%$2.7670%
|%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L036% %LME%
|%$0.7913%
|%$0.7962%
|%$0.8212%
|%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L072% %Handy & Har%
|%$ 984.00%
|%$ 982.00%
|%$1003.00%
|%L038% %NY Merc spot%
|%$ 968.60%
|%$ 990.10%
|%$1015.80%
|%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L040% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2247.20%
|%$2230.10%
|%$2248.60%
|%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
|%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%
|%$1915.00%
|%$1901.00%
|%$1952.00%
|%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)%
|%$1.0296%
|%1.0401%
|%$1.1135%
|%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
|%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz%
|%$1637.80%
|%$1638.37%
|%1620.57%
|%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
|%L050%
|%%
|%$1637.80%
|%$1668.37%
|%1620.57%
|%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz%
|%$1632.63%
|%$1633.12%
|%1615.39%
|%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
|%L053% %90 days%
|%0.46%
|%0.46%
|%0.47%¤
|%L054% %180 days%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%0.76%
