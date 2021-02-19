Business Highlights

___

UK top court gives Uber drivers benefits in landmark ruling

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self-employed. Friday’s decision threatens the California company’s business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. The Supreme Court unanimously rejected Uber’s appeal against a lower court ruling, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle. The judges agreed that Uber drivers are “workers” under British law, therefore entitling them to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage. Uber had argued that drivers were independent contractors.

___

G-7 vows ‘equitable’ world vaccine access, but details scant

LONDON (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers have promised to immunize the world’s neediest people against the coronavirus by giving money and precious vaccine doses to a U.N.-backed vaccine distribution effort. But the leaders are also under pressure over the pace of their vaccination campaigns at home, and they didn’t say exactly how much they were willing to share with the developing world, or when. Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the G-7 leaders met Friday that “no vaccination appointment in Germany is going to be endangered” by sending vaccines abroad. Wealthy nations have snapped up hundreds of millions of vaccine doses, while some countries in the developing world have little or none.

___

Suspected Russian hack fuels new US action on cybersecurity

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are scrambling to reinforce the nation’s cyber defenses following a sweeping hack that may have exposed government and corporate secrets to Russia. The breach involving hijacked software from Texas-based SolarWinds Inc. has exposed the limitations of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency. That’s prompted the Biden administration and members of Congress to call for changes at the agency and more money. The administration proposed adding more than 30% to its budget. President Joe Biden, making his first major international speech Friday to the Munich Security Conference, said that dealing with “Russian recklessness and hacking into computer networks in the United States and across Europe and the world has become critical to protecting our collective security.”

___

Stocks end a wobbly day with mixed results; yields rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended a wobbly day on Wall Street with mixed results Friday. The S&P 500 closed slightly lower to mark its first losing week in the last three. Declines for several Big Tech stocks including Facebook and Amazon helped pull the index down 0.2%, even as other indexes rose. Small-company stocks did far better than the rest of the market, as they have since the beginning of the year. Those companies would benefit the most from a pickup in the economy. In another sign that investors were anticipating growth and potentially higher inflation, Treasury yields continued to march higher.

___

Federal Reserve sees modest pickup in hiring this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says there’s evidence that hiring has picked up in recent weeks, though the job market remains badly damaged by the pandemic. In its semi-annual monetary policy report released Friday, the Fed says job data compiled by payroll processor ADP indicate that employment improved modestly through early February. It also says that its measure shows that the battered leisure and hospitality industry — which includes restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues — has started adding jobs again. The report will form the basis for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony next week before committees in the House and Senate.

___

Facebook makes a power move in Australia - and may regret it

MENLO PARK, Calif (AP) — For years, Facebook has been in a defensive crouch amid a slew of privacy scandals, antitrust lawsuits and charges that it was letting hate speech and extremism destroy democracy. Early Thursday, though, it abruptly pivoted to take the offensive in Australia, where it lowered the boom on publishers and the government with a sudden decision to block news on its platform across the entire country. That move could easily backfire, given concerns about the company’s influence. But for now it’s a startling reminder of just how much power CEO Mark Zuckerberg can wield at the touch of a figurative button.

___

Honda taps tech expert as chief to steer in ecological times

TOKYO (AP) — Toshihiro Mibe, a research expert, has been tapped to be president of Japanese automaker Honda. He promised to steer the company toward new growth by focusing on ecological models and safety technology. Honda Motor Co. said Friday that Mibe replaces Takahiro Hachigo, effective April 1, and subject to shareholders’ approval at a meeting in June. Mibe stressed the automaker will be aggressive about developing and selling electric vehicles. Mibe, who joined Honda in 1987, had been widely expected to take the top post, according to Japanese media. He was instrumental in further forging Honda’s partnership with U.S. automaker General Motors Co.

___

The S&P 500 fell 7.26 points, or 0.2%, to 3,906.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed essentially unchanged, with a gain of 0.98 points, or less than 0.1%, at 31,494.32. The Nasdaq composite added 9.11 points, or 0.1%, to 13,874.46. The Russell 2000 small-caps index climbed 48.30 points, or 2.2%, to 2,266.69.