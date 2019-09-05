Business Highlights

___

US, Chinese envoys to meet in October for tariff war talks

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. and Chinese envoys will meet in early October for more talks aimed at ending a tariff war that threatens global economic growth. Stock markets rose on the announcement but there has been no sign of progress since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed in June to resume negotiations about the fight over trade and technology. Earlier, investors were rattled by a report that officials were struggling to agree on a schedule for talks, originally planned for this month.

___

A slowdown in US business formation poses a risk to economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite a decade-plus of economic growth, Americans have slowed the pace at which they're forming new companies, a trend that risks further widening the gap between the most affluent and everyone else. The longest expansion on record, which began in mid-2009, has failed to restore entrepreneurship to its pre-recession levels.

___

US farmers hope Trump delivers on trade deal with Japan

WASHINGTON (AP) — American farmers have not only had to endure retaliatory tariffs from China and other nations hitting their pocketbooks, they've had to watch as most of their top foreign competitors use free trade agreements to make inroads into Japan. While President Donald Trump ditched American efforts to participate in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, competitors such as Canada, Mexico and Australia forged ahead with a revamped version of TPP.

___

Friends with benefits: Can Facebook tackle your love life?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is tackling a new frontier: love. Facebook Dating, its matchmaking service already available in Brazil and 18 other countries, is arriving in the U.S. on Thursday. But after years of privacy missteps by the social network, it remains to be seen whether people will trust it with their love lives.

___

US productivity climbs 2.3% in second quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity rose at a healthy pace in the second quarter but dropped at American factories, another sign of trouble for manufacturers. The Labor Department says overall productivity — output per hour worked — rose at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 2.3% in the April-June period after rising 3.5% from January through March.

___

Johnson seeks UK election bid as political foes push back

LONDON (AP) — Boxed in by opponents and politically abandoned even by his own brother, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is struggling to keep his Brexit plans on track. He is accusing lawmakers of thwarting democracy by blocking his plan for a new election. Johnson remains determined to secure an election after lawmakers rejected his attempt to trigger one as part of their effort to stop the U.K. from leaving the European Union next month without a divorce deal.

___

States, politicians back gun-maker in Sandy Hook appeal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ten conservative states and nearly two dozen Republican members of Congress are supporting gun-maker Remington Arms as it fights a Connecticut court ruling on the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. They filed briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court this week asking justices to overturn the ruling. Remington made the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators at the Connecticut school in 2012. A Connecticut court ruled victims' families can sue Remington over how it marketed the rifle.

___

Survey: Businesses added a solid 195,000 jobs in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added a healthy 195,000 jobs last month, a sign companies are still hiring despite the Trump administration's trade war with China. Payroll processor ADP says that hiring occurred broadly among small, medium-sized and large businesses.

___

China urges release of Huawei exec with new Canadian envoy

BEIJING (AP) — China has urged Canada to "reflect on its mistakes" and immediately release a Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman made the comments Thursday following the appointment of a new Canadian ambassador to China. Relations between China and Canada were severely damaged when Meng Wanzhou — the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei and the daughter of its founder — was arrested at Vancouver's airport last Dec. 1 at the request of the U.S.

___

Russian, Italian accused of trying to seal GE trade secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. federal prosecutors say two men from Italy and Russia have been charged with trying to steal trade secrets from an American aviation company. The Justice Department unsealed a criminal complaint on Thursday accusing the two of plotting to steal intellectual property, including engineering patterns, from Ohio-based GE Aviation.

___

Plans for new US-China trade talks boost US stock indexes

NEW YORK (AP) — Investors powered U.S. stocks to broad gains Thursday, cheering plans for another round of trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, and drawing encouragement from a batch of positive economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged nearly 400 points, bond yields jumped and the price of gold fell as investors regained a bigger appetite for riskier holdings.

___

The S&P 500 gained 38.22 points, or 1.3%, to 2,976. The Dow rose 372.68 points, or 1.4%, to 26,728.15. The Nasdaq climbed 139.95 points, or 1.8%, to 8,116.83. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 25.99 points, or 1.8%, to close at 1,510.75.